Marsha Lee Smith Mick, 79, a resident of the Glenmoore community passed from this life on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Marsha was born on Thursday, July 1, 1943, in Salamanca, NY, a daughter of the late George Earl Smith and Mary Alice Russett Smith. On August 12, 1981, in Lapassas, TX, she married Larry Neil Mick who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage. Left to cherish Marsha’s memory besides her husband, are five children, Mary Alice Simmons and husband, Chuck of Parsons, Virginia Lee Sharp of Elkins, Eddie Virl Sharp, Jr., and wife, Debbie, of Virginia, Kelly Lynn Sharp and companion, Johnny Pennington of Elkins, and Joseph Michael Mick of Clarksburg., seven grandchildren, Jason, Chasity, Melanie, Billy, Eddie III, Ryan, and Shawna, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Marsha in death besides her parents was two grandchildren, Joshua and Michelle, a brother, George, Jr., and four sisters, Bonnie, Rae, Margaret, and Shirley. Marsha attended the schools in Salamanca, NY and had obtained her GED and had also taken some college courses. She had worked as a cook, home health aide, and at Aegis Communications for twelve years. Marsha had attended the Elkins Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, drawing, painting and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 2pm until 4pm, the funeral hour. Marsha’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Marsha Lee Smith Mick. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.