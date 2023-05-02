Martha Emogene Cowger Sandridge, 84 of Webster Springs, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Autumn Lake Health Care at Crystal Springs in Elkins. She was born December 12, 1938 in Webster County to the late Emerson and Pauline Virginia Clifton Cowger and attended Cherry Falls Chapel when she was able. Granny Sandridge is survived by her great-granddaughter and the joy of her life, Shaunie; grandchildren Casey, Michael, Stephanie, Brittany, and Kristen; son Mervin James Sandridge; daughter Brenda Lane Kondilas; sisters Phyllis Steiding and Phyllis Bosley; very close and dear friends Anna and Berklee Casey; and several extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Leonard Sandridge; daughter Phyllis Ellen Ann “Fuzzy” Vaden; brother Sylvester Cowger; and sister Susan Hamilton. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Point Mountain Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sandridge family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.