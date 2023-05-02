Mountain snow showers continue today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of chilly temperatures, cloudy skies, and even rain in the lowlands, with snow showers in the mountains. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system started lingering in Canada yesterday and will continue to do so today, dragging cool air and moisture from the north into North-Central West Viriginia. As a result, rain showers will push through the lowlands this morning, and in the mountains, moderate to heavy snow will come down at times, which may lower visibility and cause slick roads. By noon, the heavy snow showers from this morning will leave, but not before dropping at least 6″ of snow in some areas. Thanks to Sun angle and above-freezing temperatures, some of the snow may melt away. Still, more rain showers will push through the lowlands this afternoon, as temperatures will be in the mid-40s. In the mountain counties, temperatures will be in the upper-30s, resulting in rain/snow showers. They turn into snow during the evening and overnight hours, resulting in more snow accumulation, of at least 3-5″ across the higher peaks in the mountain counties by tomorrow morning. Some areas may see more, which is why the mountain counties will still be under various winter alerts until Wednesday morning. The lowlands, meanwhile, will continue dealing with rain showers overnight into tomorrow afternoon as well.

By tomorrow evening, the system producing the rain and snow should start pushing east, taking the rain and snow with it. As a result, Thursday should be much nicer, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s. Thereafter, temperatures will continue climbing, and by the weekend, temperatures will reach the 70s, with partly sunny skies. So the weekend will be nice. It’s not until next week that rain chances make a return. In short, rain showers will push through the lowlands and snow will accumulate in the mountains today and tomorrow, and the rest of the week will be nice.

Today: In the lowlands, periodic rain showers during the afternoon. In the mountains, expect periodic rain/snow showers, with little snow accumulation in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Across our region, cloudy skies. In the lowlands, periods of rain. In the mountains, accumulating snowfall. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers across our region in the morning, transitioning to rain in the lowlands and staying as snow in the mountains. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 49.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

