Sheriff’s Dept. still waiting on corner’s report for body found in Taylor Co.

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found near a church cemetery in Taylor County last month.

The sheriff’s department says they are still waiting on the coroner’s report to help determine the cause of death.

Officials found 54-year-old Cheryl Thompson’s body near the woods behind Hepzibah Baptist Church on April 2.

However, her car was found miles away, parked at the White Hall Walmart two days later.

The sheriff’s office and White Hall police have joined forces in the investigation.

While authorities await an official cause of death, Sheriff Terry Austin has told 5 News foul play is not out of the question.

But so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Officials say there is a long backlog at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, so there’s no way to tell how long until investigators will have the autopsy on their desks.

5 News is still actively working on getting the details. Stick with us for all the latest information.

