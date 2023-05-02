Sheriff’s Dept. still waiting on corner’s report for body found in Taylor Co.

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found near a church cemetery in Taylor County last month.

Body found near church in Taylor County

The sheriff’s department says they are still waiting on the coroner’s report to help determine the cause of death.

Officials found 54-year-old Cheryl Thompson’s body near the woods behind Hepzibah Baptist Church on April 2.

However, her car was found miles away, parked at the White Hall Walmart two days later.

Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car

The sheriff’s office and White Hall police have joined forces in the investigation.

While authorities await an official cause of death, Sheriff Terry Austin has told 5 News foul play is not out of the question.

But so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Officials say there is a long backlog at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, so there’s no way to tell how long until investigators will have the autopsy on their desks.

5 News is still actively working on getting the details. Stick with us for all the latest information.

