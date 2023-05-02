Snow persists in mountains, rain persists in lowlands

When will it end?
By Kayla Smith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This historic May mountain snow event continues tonight, piling a few more inches of accumulation on top of what didn’t melt during the day today. Temperatures in the lowlands will even be cold enough by tomorrow morning to see flurries trickling down into those areas as well. By tomorrow afternoon that’ll transition back to rain, but mountains will still sustain snow showers until early Thursday morning, when precip finally tapers off. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

