Christian country rock artist to play in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An award-winning Christian country rock artist will be coming to downtown Clarksburg later this year.

Zach Williams will be performing at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center for his Hundred Highways tour on Friday, Sept. 15.

“Zach Williams will blow you away with his powerful vocals, raw talent, and chart-topping hits” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager.

From “Chain Breaker” to “Rescue Story,” Williams’ music speaks to the heart of what it means to be human, and this acoustic performance is an opportunity to hear Zach’s music in a way that feels personal and intimate.

“Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, this is a show you won’t want to miss,” said Young. “So come join us for an unforgettable night of music, worship, and community.”

Tickets for the event start at $28.75 and go on sale Friday, May 5 at noon.

Get your tickets now and experience the magic of A Hundred Highways with Zach Williams.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

