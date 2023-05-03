First at 4 Forum: Chris Chaos and Tracy Brady

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chris Chaos and Tracy Brady with The Summer Rock Fest & Dysfunctional Family Picnic joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about some exciting changes to the Clarksburg Music Festival, including a new name, location, and date, the bands and vendors that will be there, and how to get tickets.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

