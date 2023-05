BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about Small Business Week’s impact to our area, having the most amount of businesses ever registered in West Virginia, and voter confidence.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.