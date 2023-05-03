Gassaway community remembers firefighter 1 year after heroic death

John Forbush one of seven receiving inaugural WV Medal of Valor
By John Blashke
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week marks one year since a Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter gave his life in the line of duty.

Wednesday, John Forbush along with other West Virginia first responders were awarded the Medal of Valor by Gov. Justice.

Among the 7 first responders awarded West Virginia’s inaugural Medals of Valor was 24-year-old John Forbush.

Forbush drowned while attempting to rescue a mother and daughter from a car submerged in the Elk River.

Forbush’s pastor, Mark Stump says the young man devoted his life to helping people any way he could.

“John was unique in the sense he saw no difference between people; it did not matter who you were, where you were from, it did not matter John was willing to help,” said Stump.

Forbush had been volunteering at the fire department for four years. He also ran his own mechanic shop and was known in the community for repairing things whether his customers could afford it or not.

Pastor Stump knew Forbush since he was 11 years old and says he always had a drive and took initiative.

“From an early age one of the hardest working kids I ever saw as well and again -- not just for himself, but for the people around him as well,” said Stump.

Stump says he remembers Forbush’s smile whenever he’s with his horses, which Forbush also loved, and whenever he hears the whistle from the fire house.

He says Forbush was “other-centered” not “self-centered” and people could learn from his example.

Stump says Forbush will always be remembered by those who loved him in this community and this Medal of Valor means a lot to them.

“It’s very just in its presentation and I’m very appreciative the good guy gets noticed,” said Stump.

