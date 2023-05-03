Harrison County’s new GSA building still needs to meet ‘conditional requirements’

By John Blashke
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County’s new Government Services Administration building is still facing some issues before more offices can move in.

At Wednesday’s county commission meeting, the commissioners discussed the conditions under which they’d be able to move into the building.

The conditions come from the state fire marshals office. Once those issues are solved, other offices can begin to move in.

Commission President Susan Thomas says there’s no set date for the move yet, but she’s hoping the process begins by mid-summer.

“I mean I know a lot of people are anticipating getting into a new building, who doesn’t want to be in a new office building? It will be nice, but I still think we’re going to have some issues once we get in there, but you have that with anything new,” said Thomas.

Currently, one of the only offices occupying the building is the Community Corrections Facility, which moved there last August.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
East of Chicago's Salem location
East of Chicago Pizza opening third location in Harrison County
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
2 local corrections officers charged with violating prisoner’s civil rights

Latest News

Local business owners recognized at awards ceremony
Local business owners recognized at awards ceremony
Clarksburg GSA building still needs to meet 'conditional requirements'
Clarksburg GSA building still needs to meet 'conditional requirements'
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Drug overdose deaths hit record during COVID-19 pandemic
Drug overdose deaths hit record during COVID-19 pandemic