Harrison County’s new GSA building still needs to meet ‘conditional requirements’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County’s new Government Services Administration building is still facing some issues before more offices can move in.

At Wednesday’s county commission meeting, the commissioners discussed the conditions under which they’d be able to move into the building.

The conditions come from the state fire marshals office. Once those issues are solved, other offices can begin to move in.

Commission President Susan Thomas says there’s no set date for the move yet, but she’s hoping the process begins by mid-summer.

“I mean I know a lot of people are anticipating getting into a new building, who doesn’t want to be in a new office building? It will be nice, but I still think we’re going to have some issues once we get in there, but you have that with anything new,” said Thomas.

Currently, one of the only offices occupying the building is the Community Corrections Facility, which moved there last August.

