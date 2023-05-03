Man charged with biting woman’s face during dispute

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Indiana man has been charged in Harrison County after troopers say he bit a woman’s face during a dispute.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police went to a dispute at a home in Harrison County on Tuesday, April 25, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who said 23-year-old Andrew Cozad, of Tell City, Indiana, had bitten her bottom lip and inner gum during a dispute.

The report says the victim was still bleeding and had blood on her shirt.

Troopers say Cozad “intended to permanently disfigure [the victim] by purposefully causing deep wounds to her facial area.”

Court documents say Cozad also tried to strangle the victim, but another person on the scene stopped him.

Cozad has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

