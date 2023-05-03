NCWV counties receiving millions to develop abandoned mine land sites

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two counties in north-central West Virginia will be receiving millions of dollars to develop abandoned mine sites.

Governor Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward made the announcement on Wednesday.

A total of six Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization, or AMLER, Program projects will utilize nearly $26 million in federal grant funding for economic development at abandoned mine land sites.

The grant funding is provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

To qualify, the proposed economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act on August 3, 1977.

Since 2016, this program has committed over $180 million in grant funding to assist projects all across the West Virginia coalfields.

Tucker County is receiving two of the six grants totaling more than $13 million for the following:

$12.5 million of the funding will be used for the Davis Center Headquarters Facility to repurpose and revitalize existing structures for local residents and visitors.

It will include homes, a community arts center, community shops, outdoor amphitheater, office spaces, bike park and trailhead connectivity to existing trail system, wellness center, and a STEM educational facility.

Another $727,000 of the funding will go to Tucker County for the Tap Room Coworking Synergy Center and Apartments.

This multi-use, shovel-ready construction project in Thomas will provide decentralized, flexible workspace options to attract and retain remote workers, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. It will house a coworking and small business center with support services to foster economic growth and diversification, job creation, and capital investment, as well as 10 critically-needed workforce housing units.

Additionally, Harrison County is receiving $5 million to develop 393 acres of previously strip-mined land in Stonewood. It is located on both sides of I-79.

The reclaimed, developed site will be suitable for industrial, commercial, and/or residential use and spur economic growth and development in the area.

Below are the other three projects from across the state:

Mingo County is receiving $3 million to build the Cinderella Adventure Resort on 4,600 acres in the unincorporated town of Cinderella, which includes 22 miles of Hatfield McCoy Trails.

Wood County is receiving $2.6 million to construct the Mountwood Park Trail Center and Campground.

McDowell County is receiving $2 million to construct a 900-acre state and local law enforcement and military training facility.

