Rain and snow today, nicer weather on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will bring chilly temperatures, rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. Find out the impacts, and when nicer conditions will return, in the video above!

A low-pressure system has hung out in the Great Lakes and Canada for the past few days, pumping cold air and moisture into West Virginia and resulting in plenty of snow accumulation. This morning will be no different, as snow showers will continue dumping snow in the mountains for much of the morning and early afternoon, with even a few flurries in the lowlands. The snow, along with gusty winds, may lower visibility and cause slick roads, so the National Weather Service has the mountain counties (or at least the higher ridges) under Winter Storm Warnings until the late morning hours today. In total, most of the mountain counties could see 4″ to 6″ of snowfall, although some areas could see more than that.

Thereafter, rain showers will continue pushing through the lowlands and snow showers will be in the mountains this afternoon and evening, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Combined with highs in the mid-40s and breezy winds, today will be a chilly, gray day. After midnight, the system producing the precipitation pushes east and takes the rain and snow with it. Thereafter, tomorrow afternoon will bring overcast skies, but aside from an isolated shower or two, most of our region will be dry. Combined with highs in the 60s, tomorrow will be nice. Temperatures will then continue climbing over the next few days, reaching into the upper-60s by Friday and the 70s over the weekend. Combined with mostly sunny skies, this will be the best weekend we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks. So go outside if you can. Next week, a warm air mass will keep temperatures in the 70s and bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. So don’t put away those umbrellas yet. In short, today will be the last day of chilly temperatures and snow, and the rest of the week will bring warmer, clearer conditions.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: During the morning hours, rain/snow showers in the lowlands and snow in the mountain counties. By the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with rain showers in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 69.

