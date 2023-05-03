Weather significantly improves for this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re nearing the end of this historic mountain snowfall event! Precipitation is slowing up in both the lowlands and mountains. By tomorrow morning, most of the precip will be cleared out. From there, temperatures begin their ascent back to the 70s. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.