West Virginia small business owners recognized at ceremony

Small business week started on Sunday and continues through the week.
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s small business week, and some local small businesses were recognized for their successful year. Anne Perella was one of the small business owners of West Virginia that were recognized at the SBA award ceremony at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center. Perella’s business, A & J Sewing Studio LLC, has been operating for 4 years in Morgantown. While larger businesses with more resources may take attention away from smaller ones like Perella’s, she says that it’s nice to see her business get recognition at a high level.

“As a family-owned small business, we are an important part of the community, Perella said. “Folks coming into the store being able to shop, being able to learn, ask questions, it’s incredible.”

One of the other winners was Angie Cowger, who won Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. Cowger owns Custard Stand Chili in Webster Springs which has been operating since 1991. Cowger says not only is it great to get recognition for her small business, but also as a woman-owned business.

“woman-owned businesses don’t always get the credit they deserve,” Cowger said. I know that lots of times when I go into meetings, I’m one of only one or two females at the meeting. it’s a great thing when women are recognized for doing a great job, we’re excited and thankful.”

Small business week started on Sunday and continues through the week.

