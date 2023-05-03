WVSFMO investigating blaze at Noah’s Arc of Learning in Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene of a downtown Bridgeport fire that happened Sunday evening.

The fire took place at Noah’s Ark of Learning situated at the corner of Main Street and Fourth Street. The fire was reported at 7:45 p.m.

“There is nothing suspicious about it as far as we can tell,” said Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart.

Hart says no one was injured in the blaze. Bridgeport cannot officially inspect or investigate the matter as Hart says they do not have either on their staff.

“With it being a licensed daycare educational facility in the state, there are guidelines involved that require that State Fire Marshal to investigate,” said Hart. “It’s standard for a business of that nature.”

The future of the business, and the two-story structure, is unknown. Hart says Deputy Chief Greg Pigg believes the blaze possibly started in the ceiling above the first floor, which is inside the floor of the second story of the building.

Hart says the fire was quickly brought under control and pointed out that staff was on a medical call on Fourth Street when the fire was noticed.

“They were treating a patient and loading them into the back of the ambulance when one of the guys noticed smoke coming from the back of the building,” said Hart.

Hart says they were able to get to the scene quickly. He says most of the damage was contained to just a few rooms – one on the first floor and two on the second.

Hart says he believes the smoke damage was minimal.

“Most of the doors were shut, which helped prevent other damage to other rooms,” said Hart.

After quickly bringing it under control, Hart says salvage and review of the building took “some time.” He says they were looking over the structure to make sure there were no hidden hotspots.

Hart says he is not sure of the status of the building for future business use. He also is not sure of the integrity of the structure, which has significant historic value as well.

The business, however, opened on Tuesday, according to Program Director Lisa Pettrey, but not in the same building. Instead, it is operating out of the building directly beside it on Virginia Avenue. She said for anyone needing services or with questions to call 304-844-5326.

“We are leaning on God through this season of change ... he is our provider,” said Pettrey.

Pettrey added that she would “like to thank everyone for their prayers it is the greatest blessing for us during this time.”

The building is the former Johnson family house that is believed to have been built around 1840. There were 13 children raised in that home, including future Virginia Governor Joseph Johnson.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.