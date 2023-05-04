Academic integrity in the age of A.I. education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Use of artificial intelligence continues to expand rapidly. Now many people are wondering how it’s being used in education and its effect on academic integrity.

Whether it’s Amazon’s Alexa or Siri on an iPhone, people are using artificial intelligence nearly every day. But with new generative A.I. like ChatGPT, many are concerned with how students might use a system like that to cut corners.

These systems when prompted can generate what appears to be original written or visual works.

WVU’s Director of Academic Integrity, Paul Heddings says the school has a task force dedicated to A.I.

Heddings says A.I. can be used in educational setting, but only if authorized by the teacher.

“People kind of draw the line in different places on that spectrum, some programs and faculty members actively use it and educate their students how to use it properly because it’s something their field is going to expect them to know how to use when they graduate, there are others that are going to be more restrictive in its use and find integration in smaller ways,” said Heddings.

When it’s suspected a student may have used unauthorized A.I. to do something like write an essay, Heddings says there are a few tell tale signs.

He says these algorithms typically just try to predict sequences of words and can come off flat like a text book, but in this case they’re not always as accurate as the text book.

“One thing is, it just sounds different than how most people write in certain situations, another way to know is if it’s incorrect about the subject matter and is contrary to what was being taught in the course, that’s another way we can get tipped off,” said Heddings.

Heddings says papers can be cross referenced against A.I. tools the school uses to detect if a student may have cheated.

Heddings says education is constantly evolving and adapting to new technology is not anything new.

“Calculators is something that comes up a lot in conversation -- calculators were a technology that when they first came out people thought that it was the end of mathematics in education because now you can just plug it into a calculator, but obviously we know you still need to understand the underlying mathematics in order to effectively use that,” said Heddings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.