Boscov’s announces opening date for Meadowbrook Mall location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Boscov’s has announced a grand opening celebration for it’s 50th location at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Boscov’s will be opening on Thursday, Oct. 5 for part of a three day opening celebration, according to a release from Meadowbrook Mall.

Officials say Oct. 5 will be a Charity Day, meaning you can make a $5 donation to a participating non-profit to be the first to shop in the new store.

On Friday, Oct. 6, Boscov’s will be hosting Family Fun Day. Families can shop the new Boscov’s and enjoy free family activities and entertainment.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our 50th store opening with a wonderful Three-Day Grand Opening Celebration created uniquely for the communities of North Central West Virginia,” said Jim Boscov. “In addition to our Grand Opening specials and unbeatable prices, our Three-Day Grand Opening Celebration will feature entertainment, activities for the whole family, fireworks, and more.”

Boscov’s currently has 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. This will be its first store in West Virginia.

Boscov’s will be the largest department store in the region when it opens. It will be at the site of the former Sears at Meadowbrook Mall.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations

Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor

Meadowbrook Mall announces Boscov’s to move into anchor space

Multiple stores relocating in Meadowbrook Mall

Exciting projects on hand at Meadowbrook Mall

Boscov’s receiving national attention ahead of Bridgeport opening

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.