David Earl Sloan, Sr, 82, of Monongah passed away on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at his home. Dave was born on November 22, 1940, son of Bud and Vivian Marsh Sloan. He worked as a truck driver for Champion Block Co. in Monongah for 30+ years, and also owned and operated several small businesses, including construction, painting, and used cars. Dave, along with his brother, Warren, organized the Kids Fishing Day and Christmas Toy Give Away in Monongah from 2008-2016. He also enjoyed working on his classic cars and going to car shows, NASCAR races, going to flea markets and yard sales, and family dinners at his home. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Ann Miller Sloan, whom he married on July 17, 1961, a son, David Sloan, Jr and wife Paulah (Matthews), a daughter, Susan (Sloan) Boggess and husband John, a granddaughter Brittney Sloan, 3 grandsons, Andrew Boggess (Jake Rupert), Brock Sloan, and Jacob Boggess, a brother, Ronnie Sloan, a sister, Florence Cline, sister and brother-in-law, Johnny and Sharon Martin, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his best pal, Buddy. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Warren Sloan, Bob Sloan, Claude Sloan, and Chuck Sloan, and his mother and father-in-law Harry and Edith Miller. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Preston officiating. Interment will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

