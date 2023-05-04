Davis sets all time record for May snowfall

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Recent snowfall in north-central West Virginia has set an all time record.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Davis in Tucker County recorded 20.3 inches of snow.

It set a record for storm total snowfall in May for the entire state of West Virginia.

With this morning's observation, the snow total near Davis, WV is up to 20.3". This is a record for storm total snowfall in May for the entire state of West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Y90hZI6Hxx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 4, 2023

Portions of Monongalia, Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Upshur, Barbour, Preston, Nicholas, Pendleton, and Hardy Counties all saw snow during the first three days of May, according to the NWS.

Below are photos taken on Tuesday, May 2 of snow in Canaan Valley.

Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23 (Canaan Valley)

