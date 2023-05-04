Davis sets all time record for May snowfall

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | May 3, 2023
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Recent snowfall in north-central West Virginia has set an all time record.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Davis in Tucker County recorded 20.3 inches of snow.

It set a record for storm total snowfall in May for the entire state of West Virginia.

Portions of Monongalia, Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Upshur, Barbour, Preston, Nicholas, Pendleton, and Hardy Counties all saw snow during the first three days of May, according to the NWS.

Below are photos taken on Tuesday, May 2 of snow in Canaan Valley.

Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23(Canaan Valley)
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23(Canaan Valley)
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23(Canaan Valley)
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23(Canaan Valley)

