Falcons help control pigeon population by calling Harrison Power Station home

Credit: FirstEnergy
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAYWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Employees have tried several times to deter pigeons from roosting at the Harrison Power Plant, and it seems they have finally found a solution.

Technical Services Manager for Mon Power, Ed Murphy, says pigeons are attracted to the warmth and shelter at the power plant, and their droppings present health and safety concerns for plant workers.

Because falcons prey on pigeons, they know to stay away from an area where falcons live.

In an effort to deter pigeons from nesting at the power plant, crews went to work developing a habitat for falcons.

Mon Power recently put nesting boxes on wooden platforms in the Harrison Power Plant stack. The boxes are filled with 75 pounds of gravel that falcons use to nest.

Nesting box on the Harrison Power Station stack
Nesting box on the Harrison Power Station stack(FirstEnergy)

After reviewing footage from the last two months, crews believe there are two peregrine falcons living at the site with the possibility of chicks chirping inside the box.

According to Amy Ruszala, FirstEnergy’s in-house avian expert, falcons were on the Endangered Species Act for a long time, and this opportunity gives the birds an environment to thrive and raise their young while taking care of a pigeon problem at the same time.

