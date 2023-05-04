Highway officials holding open house to discuss Corridor H

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Highways officials will be holding an open house about the long-awaited Corridor H on Friday.

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways will be meeting throughout the day to discuss upcoming projects.

A nine mile portion of Corridor H stretching from Parsons to Davis is expected to begin in 2024 with completion expected in 2030.

Officials will be hosting the open house at 1101 N. Randolph Ave. in Elkins from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

