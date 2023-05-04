Local comic book shop prepares for Free Comic Book Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming in the Morgantown Mall is prepared for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.

The comics they have to give out are out of this world!

National Free Comic Book Day is a day dedicated to attracting new readers to independent comic book stores.

It usually takes place on the first Saturday in May.

Readers can find comics ranging from Animal Crossing all the way to Star Wars for free at Four Horsemen.

The store will be hosting a plethora of events throughout the day.

<”We have a variety of free comics that we give out,” said Nick Siler, General Manager of Four Horsemen. “We also have raffles and a costume contest going on and game demos where people can learn how to play things like Pokémon and Final Fantasy, the card game. We have a trivia contest at the end of the night, so it’s a whole day of activities which will be fun.”

However, there are limits to the freebies. Each person can get up to five free comics.

The party starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

