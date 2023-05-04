Local Eagle Scout builds and donates Turnout Gear Dryer to Fairmont Fire Department

Eagle Scout makes Turnout Gear Dryer.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 3, 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local Eagle Scout is helping dry Fairmont firefighters’ coats and pants with the Turnout Gear Dryer that he built and donated to the department.

Jarod Straight with Boy Scout Troop 7, out of Pleasant Valley, said that the idea for this project came from the internet.

“We came upon making the project when we saw it on social media. We asked one of our adult leaders, which is a firefighter here, if they had one. They said, no, they didn’t have anything like this,” Straight explained.

The East Fairmont senior knew he wanted to do a project that would help the fire department. So, this was the perfect project for him.

Straight planned the project, and with the help of donations from the community and assistance from fellow scouts. He was able to build this machine that, typically costs at least $1,000.

“We started drawing up plans, and we borrowed one of my uncle’s fire gear that’s a volunteer here. We borrowed his gear and got some dimensions and started to make plans on how the coats would fit, and the pants would hang almost on the same wrack,” he added.

Straight’s father, Scott Straight, is the Assistant Scout Master for Troop 7 and was able to sit back and supervise as his son led the project.

Scott said, he was proud of Jarod’s dedication and determination to do something special for local heroes.

Straight was able to present the machine to a few members of the fire department Wednesday evening.

“Even though it is a longer project, and it does take time. That it’s okay. That constant change to adapt and make it even better and more efficient,” he explained.

