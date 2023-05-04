Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man has been charged with murdering two Harrison County residents last June.

Allen Leon Schaffer, of Wayne, Michigan, has been charged with the murder of two Harrison County residents in June 2022, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Schaffer has been incarcerated on a parole violation for leaving the state of Michigan since the incident occurred.

Schaffer was an active parolee at the time of the murder, the release says.

“Our detectives and partner agencies have spent countless hours and dedicated resources to solve this horrific crime,” Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said. “We are grateful for the hard work and determination of our detectives, and we hope that these charges bring justice to the families of the victims.”

Harrison County Sheriff’s Detectives, WV State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Further information has not been released at this time.

