Mon Health’s Bridgeport hospital on pace for 2024 opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health’s plans for a new Harrison County hospital are in full swing.

It’s called the Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital. It’ll be located at Charles Point next to Menards in Bridgeport.

David Goldberg is the CEO and President of Mon Health. He said the facility will have the same features and design as the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall.

Goldberg said they’ll have full-service care 24/7, medical beds, radiology equipment, labs, a pharmacy, monitor beds, an emergency room, and more.

He said they’re making swift progress on the roughly $25-million-dollar project.

“We can get medical care quickly into the community. We can bring emergency services in, radiology services in very quickly, and we’re seeing great success.”

Goldberg said over time as health care progresses, they’ll consider bringing more resources in.

He said they want to make sure they’re meeting the community’s needs, and that they do it in a balanced and fair approach.

“We don’t want to duplicate services. We want to be complimentary and bring services that are needed when the community needs it.”

While plans are still being finalized for Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, a sample design gives a generic rendering of the small format hospital. Additional information and photos will be shared as the new facility progresses.

Goldberg said what’s great about this new hospital is if people need more care, they’ll have the opportunity to expand the facility.

“If we want to build more radiology services, more surgical services, or anything else that the community would need closer to home, we’ll have the ability to scale and grow as the community grows.”

