Morgantown bar open for decades to close

FILE PHOTO of High Street in Morgantown
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown bar that has been open for more than three decades is set to close later this month.

The Back Door, located at 485 High St. in downtown Morgantown, will be closing on Saturday, May 20, according to a Facebook post from the bar.

In the post, the bar’s owner says it is “due to circumstances that were out of my control and not of my doing.”

The Back Door has been open since 1992. Its hours are 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. Wednesday - Saturday.

Below is the bar’s Facebook post in its entirety:

