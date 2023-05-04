Mountaineers Destroy Pitt In Front of Record Crowd

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Mountaineer Baseball, ranked at twelfth in the nation, came out ready to play in the latest edition of The Backyard Brawl.

Pitt and WVU played each other on April 19th, where the Mountaineers won 9-4 in PNC Park - but tonight, the game was nowhere near as close as before.

West Virginia ended up winning by 10 runs to none, as Pitt could barely get anyone on base while the Mountaineers combined for 11 hits, two home runs, and a victory in front of a regular-season record crowd (and 3rd most all-time), with 4,070 fans in attendance.

The high number of fans - even in the pouring rain - seemed to galvanize the team, and the Mountaineers put on a show from start to finish on both offense and defense.

See the highlights here - along with a quick season recap of JJ Wetherholt’s stats, the man who may be the best infielder (if not player!) in the nation this season.

