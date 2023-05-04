Mountaineers Destroy Pitt In Front of Record Crowd

12-ranked WVU squad puts 10 runs past Panthers to end game on mercy-rule in 7th inning.
Mountaineers destroy Pitt at home on Wednesday night.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Mountaineer Baseball, ranked at twelfth in the nation, came out ready to play in the latest edition of The Backyard Brawl.

Pitt and WVU played each other on April 19th, where the Mountaineers won 9-4 in PNC Park - but tonight, the game was nowhere near as close as before.

West Virginia ended up winning by 10 runs to none, as Pitt could barely get anyone on base while the Mountaineers combined for 11 hits, two home runs, and a victory in front of a regular-season record crowd (and 3rd most all-time), with 4,070 fans in attendance.

The high number of fans - even in the pouring rain - seemed to galvanize the team, and the Mountaineers put on a show from start to finish on both offense and defense.

See the highlights here - along with a quick season recap of JJ Wetherholt’s stats, the man who may be the best infielder (if not player!) in the nation this season.

