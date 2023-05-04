Nicer conditions return after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After three days of winter-like temperatures, rain in the lowlands and historic mountain snowfall, warmer, sunnier conditions are finally on the way after today. Find out how long the nice weather will last in the video above!

For the past few days, a low-pressure system lingered in the Great Lakes and eastern Canada, dragging cool air and moisture from the north into North-Central West Virginia and resulting in chilly temperatures and snowfall in the mountains. Today, the system is pushing into the Atlantic, taking the moisture with it. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. However, aside from a few isolated rain showers, which produce very little rain during the afternoon and evening hours, most of our region should stay dry. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s, much warmer than the past few days. Overnight, the clouds break up, resulting in mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, with upper-level clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-60s. Over the weekend, temperatures will rise even more, reaching into the mid-to-upper-70s, around average for early May. Combined with partly sunny skies, the weekend will be perfect for going outside. Then on Monday and Tuesday, a low-pressure system will push in from the west and bring scattered showers, and even a chance of thunderstorms, into our region. So expect some rain in the area. Models end up showing some uncertainty after Tuesday, but it looks like rain chances will continue for most of next week, even if they’re on the low side. Aside from that, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, around average for this time of year. In short, today will be mild and cloudy, the weekend will be gorgeous, and rain chances return next week.

Today: Cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 76.

