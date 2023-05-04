Ronald (Ron) Bowers, 76, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully on Friday, April 21 at his home in Bridgeport, WV. He is preceded in death by his parents, Omar and Alma Bowers of Lehigh Acres, FL. Ron is survived by Connie, his wife of 40 years, his three children, Gabriel Fiest, Andrew (Logan) Bowers, Megan (Brent) Sutherland, and five grandchildren; Autumn and Clay Fiest, Jackson and Carter Bowers, and Sylvia Sutherland. He is survived by his brother Victor of Tampa, FL, numerous sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Ellwood City, PA. He enlisted in the Navy and became a Naval Corpsman and served from Nov. 1965- Oct. 1968. Ron served as a corpsman in Vietnam with the Marines from September 1967 until October 1968. He rarely spoke of his service, but always carried the memories with him. Upon his discharge, Ron went on to graduate from the University of South Florida earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Ron worked for over 30 years in the convenience store industry primarily for Pantry Stores and Prima Marketing/ 7-Eleven. Above all, Ron became a devoted Christian later in life and was baptized at age 71 along with his grandson, Clay. He was a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed growing in his faith and doing Bible studies with friends. The Bowers family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, Allen Chapel, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330. A Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at Simpson Creek Baptist Church with visitation from 9:00am- 10:00am, the service from 10:00am- 11:00am with Reverend Dr. Sean Wegener and Reverend Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding, and Military Honors following at the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Mountaineer Food Bank Veteran’s Table, https://www.mountaineerfoodbank.org/veteranstable. The family wishes to thank their VA Home Based Primary Care Team and Amedisys Hospice. Because of their support and loving kindness, we were able to care for Ron at home until the end. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

