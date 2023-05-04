Sheriff warns local residents of scam

(WANF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon is warning residents throughout the county of a recent scam.

Elbon says residents are receiving calls from a scammer saying they missed a court date or jury duty and need to pay a fine or be arrested by deputies.

The scammer reportedly says a deputy will “arrest them immediately” if they hang up.

Elbon says no sheriff’s deputies, court clerks, or court staff will ask residents to pay fines over the phone.

Because the scammers are using spoofed phone numbers, Elbon says they can’t trace the calls. However, he says to record the phone number before.

Elbon says he tried to call one number back from a scammer, and it says the number has been disconnected.

Below is a Facebook post from Elbon, including a photo of one of the numbers used by the scammers.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine
1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
Andrew Cozad
Man charged with biting woman’s face during dispute
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Christian country rock artist to play in Clarksburg

Latest News

Kroger was the last remaining defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite...
West Virginia settles with Kroger, opioid money now tops $1B
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
NCWV counties receiving millions to develop abandoned mine land sites
3 men involved in last year’s I-79 pursuit, shootout, manhunt indicted