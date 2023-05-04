Sheriff warns local residents of scam

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon is warning residents throughout the county of a recent scam.

Elbon says residents are receiving calls from a scammer saying they missed a court date or jury duty and need to pay a fine or be arrested by deputies.

The scammer reportedly says a deputy will “arrest them immediately” if they hang up.

Elbon says no sheriff’s deputies, court clerks, or court staff will ask residents to pay fines over the phone.

Because the scammers are using spoofed phone numbers, Elbon says they can’t trace the calls. However, he says to record the phone number before.

Elbon says he tried to call one number back from a scammer, and it says the number has been disconnected.

Below is a Facebook post from Elbon, including a photo of one of the numbers used by the scammers.

