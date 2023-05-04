Still no update in Cassie Sheetz case, Medical Examiner’s Office backlog likely to blame

PENDLETON COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation after human remains were found on the western slope of North Mountain. The remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

However if another local case is any indication that process could take significant time.

It has been nearly a year-and-a-half since remains believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz were found deep in the Monongahela National Forest but the Medical Examiner’s Office still has yet to confirm if the remains are Sheetz.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said that there are a number reasons for the lengthy process and chief among those is a backlog of cases. The ME’s Office currently has an average of approximately 240 days for case closure which the Sheetz case has far exceed. Compare that to the national standard of completing 90% of cases within 90 days of autopsy.

According to the DHHR the backlog is caused by a large caseload, a nationwide shortage of qualified full-time forensic pathologists, physical plant limitations, and other personnel shortages.

This is combined with the fact that it is not possible to accurately predict a standard or typical turnaround time for identification because each case is unique in the parameters required to accomplish a forensic identification.

One of the main reasons for this is that there is also a long wait time when it comes to DNA testing because the ME’s Office has only two options.

It can either use the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas which currently has a one year backlog or the FBI which has a waiting list and takes an average of six to eight months to receive results.

WHSV spoke briefly with the West Virginia State Police Trooper who is handling the Sheetz investigation who said that the investigation cannot progress until the ME’s Office returns its results.

