Sun & warmth return for the weekend before rain & storms next week
Storms could arrive as early as Sunday evening.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are finally through with the system that set a record for most snowfall in a May snow event in Davis, totaling 20.3 inches (not all at once!). Conditions are improving, and will lead to a beautiful weekend, before thunderstorms move in Sunday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
