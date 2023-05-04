Sun & warmth return for the weekend before rain & storms next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are finally through with the system that set a record for most snowfall in a May snow event in Davis, totaling 20.3 inches (not all at once!). Conditions are improving, and will lead to a beautiful weekend, before thunderstorms move in Sunday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

