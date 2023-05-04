Two plead not guilty in murder case

Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April.
Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman charged in the death of a man on Charleston’s West Side entered not guilty pleas today.

Tyran Gray and Cortni Stovall were indicted on first-degree murder charges in April in connection with the death of Norman Sweeney in September 2022.

The pair is accused of fatally shooting Sweeney in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

The judge denied a bond motion from Stovall’s attorney, and both Stovall and Gray will remain in jail without bond.

A trial date has been set for July 27.

Check out our previous coverage here.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine
1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
Andrew Cozad
Man charged with biting woman’s face during dispute
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Christian country rock artist to play in Clarksburg

Latest News

Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Davis sets all time record for May snowfall
Kroger was the last remaining defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite...
West Virginia settles with Kroger, opioid money now tops $1B
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
NCWV counties receiving millions to develop abandoned mine land sites