U.S. Marshals apprehend N.C. murder suspect in W.Va.

Antwon Jamal Davis
Antwon Jamal Davis(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED task Force arrested Antwon Jamal Davis, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Saint Albans, Kanawha County, W.Va.

According to the Marshal Service, Davis was wanted in Hoke County, N.C. for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serioud injury.

These charges are in reference to a shooting that left 18-year-old Demetrius Crooks, Jr. deceased and an 18-year-old woman wounded which occurred February 23, 2022, in Raeford, N.C.

Davis is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Hoke County.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine
1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
Andrew Cozad
Man charged with biting woman’s face during dispute
Allen Leon Schaffer
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Latest News

Mon Health’s Bridgeport hospital on pace for 2024 opening
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
Boscov’s announces opening date for Meadowbrook Mall location
Morgantown bar open for decades to close
Highway officials holding open house to discuss Corridor H