U.S. Marshals apprehend N.C. murder suspect in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED task Force arrested Antwon Jamal Davis, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Saint Albans, Kanawha County, W.Va.

According to the Marshal Service, Davis was wanted in Hoke County, N.C. for first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serioud injury.

These charges are in reference to a shooting that left 18-year-old Demetrius Crooks, Jr. deceased and an 18-year-old woman wounded which occurred February 23, 2022, in Raeford, N.C.

Davis is currently at South Central Regional Jail awaiting extradition back to Hoke County.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.