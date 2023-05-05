10 charged in major drug bust, Upshur County sheriff says

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 10 people have been charged in Upshur County after authorities executed a search warrant on Friday.

Authorities served a total of 16 search warrants on 10 people following a lengthy investigation for distribution of narcotics, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says all arrests were made without incident and a small amount of narcotics were found.

The following have been arrested and charged:

Emily Nolan Nolan has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a 30,000 cash-only bond.

Danny Tenney Jr. Tenney has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Corey Bender Bender has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Greg Tenney Tenney has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

David Payne Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Thad Marsh Marsh has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Emily Nolan, Danny Tenney Jr, Kevin Cline (not pictured), Corey Bender, Greg Tenney, David Payne, Brian Shaw (not pictured), and James Breedon (not pictured) (WV Corrections)

Thad Marsh and Allen Wolford (not pictured) (WV Corrections)

Cline, Shaw, Breedon, and Wolford do not have a list of charges on the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations website as of this article’s publication.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, deputies from the UCSO, and troopers from the Buckhannon detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Further details have not been released.

