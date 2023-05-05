20th anniversary of Amber Alert in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.

Amber stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

It was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. She was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas and was later found in a ditch, but her killer was never found.

West Virginia adopted the system in 2003.

John Bischoff is the vice president of the missing children’s division.

He said AMBER Alert is making a difference in saving children’s lives. As of January 2, 2023 there have been over 1,000 children successfully recovered through AMBER Alert, and over 100 children rescued because of wireless emergency alert.

Biscoff said the program is based on quick engagement with law enforcement and the media to get information to the public.

“When a child goes missing the investigating agency makes the decision are they going to try to activate an AMBER Alert for a missing child case. They speak with the state missing child clearing house, which is normally, as it is in West Virginia, in the state police. They look at the circumstances of the missing child case, they look at their own policies, and their own guidelines, and decide.”

Bischoff said each state has a different plan for AMBER Alerts, but there are federal recommendations for system plans.

“One the child has to be in the national crime information center in the system, NCIC. There has to be a reason to believe that the child is at risk for either serious bodily injury or even possibly unfortunately death. They have to know that an abduction has in fact taken place.”

Bischoff said whenever you see an AMBER Alert or missing child poster, each of those is a call for public assistance.

He said at the end of the day it only takes one set of eyes to be a hero.

“Tips and leads have led to so many child recoveries across this nation over the years. We know it’s a proven system. We know it works, and we’re always looking to enhance it and make it better.”

What parents can do now to protect their children is talking and educating them on safety and what to do in certain situations.

If you have a child that goes missing you should immediately contact your local law enforcement and give them as much details as you can, and then call the national center for missing and exploited children.

