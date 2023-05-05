Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Circuit Court judge has been suspended and fined after a testy traffic stop in 2021.

In September 2021, Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams was pulled over for being on the phone while driving.

Williams reportedly berated the patrolman and called local officials during the stop.

Police reports also say in the days after, Williams told officers that cases involving the department probably wouldn’t turn out favorably on them.

The State Supreme Court is suspending Williams six months without pay and fining him $5,000.

