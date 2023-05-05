Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Avery Childers - Robert C Byrd

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Avery Childers has been a face of Robert C Byrd athletics for the past few years. She’s consistently played sports year round for the Eagles at an all-state level. This week, Childers signed with UMASS. The decision made her one of the few division one signees for basketball in the state of West Virginia this season.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Childers. “I can’t wait to get up there in August. It’s a new chapter, new everything. I’m going to be eight hours away from my family, but I’m excited to continue my career, especially at the division one level.”

Avery is one of those athletes that probably could have signed for any sport that she wanted, but she chose basketball. She says that it stems from the family bond that it has brought her over the years.

“I’ve always been between volleyball and basketball,” said Childers. “I’ve always had a love for volleyball, but my dad went to college for basketball. We’ve always bonded over that. I’ve always enjoyed basketball like he does. When it came down to it, that’s something I wanted to build on in my career.”

As a first team all-state volleyball and basketball star, Childers says that she’ll be used to the busy life of being a student athlete. However, the place where she put up her 1000th point earlier this season will be one that she will always call home.

“It keeps me on my feet,” said Childers. “Going down to one sport will be different, but I’m going to stay busy, like I am now. I don’t think it will be too much different. I’m going to stay as involved here as I can in volleyball and softball.”

