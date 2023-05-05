Colleges, universities across NCWV set to hold Commencement ceremonies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many colleges and universities in north-central West Virginia will be holding Commencement ceremonies over the next two weekends.

Glenville State University in Gilmer County, Fairmont State University in Marion County, Alderson Broaddus University in Barbour County, and West Virginia Wesleyan College in Upshur County are all holding Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6.

West Virginia University and Davis & Elkins College will be holding Commencement ceremonies next weekend, May 12-14.

Glenville State University

The 149th Glenville State University Commencement Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. in the GSU Waco Center.

Members of the class of 1973 will be recognized as “50 Year Graduates” during the event.

The keynote address will be delivered by Michael Rust, Glenville State University’s current Board of Governors chairman and a member of the 1973 reunion class.

Tickets are not necessary for guests at the Commencement.

Fairmont State University

Meanwhile, Fairmont State University’s 154th Commencement ceremonies also begin at 10 a.m. in the Feaster Center for the College of Business & Aviation and the College of Nursing.

Ceremonies will follow at 1 p.m. for the College of Liberal Arts, and at 4 p.m., the College of Education, Health & Human Performance and the College of Science & Technology graduates will be honored in addition to Regents Bachelor of Arts graduates.

“Commencement is always an uplifting and exciting event on our campus,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Oxley. “Not only does it represent centuries of higher education tradition, it marks a significant milestone in the lives of our graduates that will serve them well throughout their lives. Commencement also reminds the University’s faculty and staff members of the importance of what we do, and why we do it; focused on a culmination of teaching, learning, and student engagement.”

Fairmont State’s commencement speaker is alumnus William “Bus” Jaco, Ph.D.

Like Glenville State’s Commencement, tickets are not necessary for guests.

Alderson Broaddus University

Alderson Broaddus University will be holding its 152nd Commencement also on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

Each graduate receives five tickets for guests to attend the ceremony.

Doors will open one hour before the ceremony.

West Virginia Wesleyan College

The 132nd Commencement for West Virginia Wesleyan College will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the John D. Rockefeller IV Physical Education Building. Nearly 200 graduates will receive a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science or a higher level master’s or doctoral degree.

West Virginia University

Commencement ceremonies for West Virginia University and Davis & Elkins College will be the following weekend.

WVU’s Commencement weekend begins on Friday, May 12 with ceremonies continuing through Sunday, May 14. Click here for a full list of ceremonies.

Davis & Elkins College

Davis & Elkins College Commencement will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the Harper McNeeley Auditorium in the Myles Center for the Arts.

Graduates should arrive at the library bridge no later than 9:15 a.m. to line up for the processional.

Tickers are not required, and doors will open one hour before the ceremony.

