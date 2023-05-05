First at 4 Forum: Ashley Hotsinpiller and Hannah Francis

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ashley Hotsinpiller and Hannah Francis with the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K joined First at 4 on Friday.

They talked about the 13th annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K, who the race benefits, and the story behind what started the run.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Back Door in Morgantown
Morgantown bar open for decades to close
FILE PHOTO of Boscov's announcement on Feb. 15.
Boscov’s announces opening date for Meadowbrook Mall location
Allen Leon Schaffer
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Marion County Humane Society
First at 4 Forum: Marion County Humane Society
First at 4 Forum: Ashley Hotsinpiller and Hannah Francis
First at 4 Forum: Ashley Hotsinpiller and Hannah Francis
First at 4 Forum: Marion County Humane Society
First at 4 Forum: Marion County Humane Society
20th anniversary of Amber Alert in West Virginia