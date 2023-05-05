Hamilton takes oath to represent District 81 in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Anitra Hamilton took the oath of office to become the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday, May 5.

Hamilton fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker, who left earlier this month to become the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.

Hamilton will serve the remainder of Walker’s two-year term, which began this January.

“I’m thankful for what God has allowed me to do,” Hamilton said immediately after House Clerk Steve Harrison administered the oath. “I want to make a difference while I’m here, I want to learn and grow and make a change in the state of West Virginia.”

Hamilton is the President of the NAACP for Morgantown and Kingwood, serves as Vice President of the WVU Council on Gender Equity, and is the minister of Agape Life in Fairmont.

Hamilton is the only Black woman in the West Virginia Legislature.

District 81 covers a portion of Morgantown, including neighborhoods near West Virginia University.

Hamilton stood at the front of the House Chamber with her mother Francis Anthony and Barbara Littles, as well as Leo and Regina Riley joined her nearby, surrounded by several friends and supporters while she took the oath.

