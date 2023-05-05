Man in serious condition after shot in stomach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the stomach on Thursday, May 3.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue.

When officers arrived, they reported finding Davante Copening Jr., 28, of Charleston inside a home with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, Copening was standing outside the home when a person driving a maroon sedan pulled in front of the home. The person inside the vehicle is accused of getting out of the car, pulling out a gun, and firing one round toward Copening before driving away, officials say.

Copening was able to make it back inside the home and police say a family member called 911.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.