Man’s body exhumed in Putnam County, linked to cold case rape/murder of teen in Canada

The body of a man linked to a cold case rape and murder case 45 years ago in Canada was exhumed Monday in Putnam County, West Virginia.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The body of a man linked to a cold case rape and murder case 45 years ago in Canada was exhumed Monday in Putnam County, according to county Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia.

He explained the exhumation was made to get DNA evidence in the case, saying Canadian authorities were certain whom they were looking for -- they just needed the DNA.

The victim in the case was a teenager named Sharron Prior who was raped and murdered in Montreal in 1975.

Sorsaia said the suspect in the case died in 1982 and was buried in Frazier Bottoms in Putnam County -- hundreds of miles from the Canadian crime scene.

He said the Putnam County Prosecutor’s office was contacted several months ago by Canadian authorities about the man’s body. Sorsaia explained that evidence was collected from the clothing gathered from the scene where Prior’s body was found.

