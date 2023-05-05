Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An incarcerated Mercer County man was found dead by apparent self-inflicted injury at Southern Regional Jail on Friday, May 5 according to authorities with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations.

The man, 30, whose identity has not been made public, was found by staff when they were performing routine checks in the cells.

There is currently no additional information, and this incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigative Division.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.