Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An incarcerated Mercer County man was found dead by apparent self-inflicted injury at Southern Regional Jail on Friday, May 5 according to authorities with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations.

The man, 30, whose identity has not been made public, was found by staff when they were performing routine checks in the cells.

There is currently no additional information, and this incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigative Division.

