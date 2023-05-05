More than 60 NCWV students named Golden Horseshoe winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 220 eighth graders will soon be honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history.

The Department of Education will host the Golden Horseshoe ceremonies on Tuesday, June 13 at the state culture center in Charleston.

Three ceremonies will take place for students from different parts of the state beginning at 9 a.m.

Of the 226 eighth grade students that will be honored, more than 60 are from north-central West Virginia.

Below are the ones from NCWV:

Barbour County Braydon Clingerman, Belington Middle School Kent Rowan, Philippi Middle School Kendra Stalnaker, Philippi Middle School

Braxton County Darren Boggs, Braxton County Middle School Alexandra Branham, Braxton County Middle School Joslynn Wittmer Napier, Braxton County Middle School

Doddridge County William Bates, Doddridge County Middle School Nathan Jordan, Doddridge County Middle School Ella Powers, Doddridge County Middle School

Gilmer County Michael Holmes, Gilmer County High School Caeleb Pounds, Gilmer County High School

Hardy County Jacob Crislip, Moorefield Middle School Sydney Lancaster, Moorefield Middle School Emilie Wilhelm, Moorefield Middle School

Harrison County Eric Alvarez, Bridgeport Middle School Micah Brittain, Bridgeport Middle School Henry Smith, Bridgeport Middle School Leroy Song, Bridgeport Middle School Seth Nay, Lincoln Middle School Nathaniel Linger, South Harrison Middle School Owen Curtis, Ravenswood Middle School

Lewis County James Hovis, Robert L. Bland Middle School Samantha Blake, St. Patrick School Camryn Lambert, St. Patrick School

Marion County Ashleigh Waldron, East Fairmont Middle School Cooper Keener, West Fairmont Middle School Alexander Merrifield, West Fairmont Middle School (Ava) Echo Smith, West Fairmont Middle School Julius Zinn, West Fairmont Middle School

Monongalia County Maxwell Abildso, South Middle School Tyler Kelly, South Middle School William Tapia, South Middle School Shelby Basden, Suncrest Middle School Lucille Dahle, Suncrest Middle School Lorelei Namsupak, Suncrest Middle School Pranav Sure, Suncrest Middle School

Nicholas County Aubree Clark, Summersville Middle School Matilda Rodebaugh, Summersville Middle School Brennon Smith, Summersville Middle School

Pendleton County Alex Adams, Pendleton County Middle/High School Cain Nulph, Pendleton County Middle/High School

Pocahontas County Thomas Arbogast, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School Baylee Nelson, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School

Preston County Richard Albright , Aurora School Nicholas Bernatowicz, Central Preston Middle School Ty Jenkins, West Preston School Haylie Trenum, West Preston School

Randolph County Blake Sears, Elkins Middle School Eliott Talbott, Elkins Middle School Olivia West, Elkins Middle School Noah McAtee, Tygarts Valley Middle/High School

Ritchie County Linhang Chen, Ritchie County Middle School Seth Cronin, Ritchie County Middle School Carson Hall, Ritchie County Middle School

Taylor County Grant Castle, Taylor County Middle School Jacob Mlinarcik, Taylor County Middle School Noah Smith, Taylor County Middle School

Tucker County Lillian Boyles, Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School Benjamin Gooden, Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School

Upshur County Landon Beaudry, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Johnny Chen, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Xavier Robinette, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Zethyn Wiseman, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School

Webster County Ryatt Bennett, Webster County High School Natalie Miller, Webster County High School Piper Simmons, Webster County High School



More than 15,000 West Virginia students have received the Golden Horseshoe Award since 1931. Thousands of eighth graders take the Golden Horseshoe exam each year and the top-scoring students in each county receive the prestigious award.

The award’s name comes from golden horseshoes that Virginia Gov. Alexander Spotswood gave to a party of about 50 men who explored land west of the Allegheny Mountains in the early 1700s.

The Golden Horseshoe test is the longest running program of its kind in the United States.

Click here for the full list of 2023 winners of the Golden Horseshoe.

