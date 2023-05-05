“Napoleon Dynamite” Live comes to Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 5, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the most quoted films of the 21st century will be played at the Clay Center on August 31, and the audience will get to chat with some of the cast afterward.

The beloved indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite” was made almost 20 years ago.

The evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (NapoleonDynamite),Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

VIP meet & greet packages will also be available at an additional cost.

The evening kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE

