National Day of Prayer held at Palatine Park Amphitheater for the first time

National Day of Prayer Fairmont.
National Day of Prayer Fairmont.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For several decades, people have gathered on the first Thursday in May for National Day of Prayer.

Fairmont was no different, but for the first time, they held their National Day of Prayer Serviceat the amphitheater at Palatine Park.

“We’re here to pray as one body. So what I’m going to ask each one of you to do is that you don’t just sit and listen to the prayers that you get actively involved,” Organizer of the Fairmont National Day of Prayer Kandice Nuzum said.

She kicked off the night with a prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance, the singing of the national anthem, and the pledge to the Christian flag.

Then the NDP Worship Team lead praise in song.

In previous year’s, the group was not able to hold National Day of Prayer at the amphitheater.

This year thanks to Marion County Commissioner Ernie VanGilder they were able to shift from the overlook in the parking lot to the stage.

“Thank you, father God for blessing us with Ernie VanGilder. Father, he has worked so hard, and Lord, we ask you, father that you would bless him,” Nuzum said.

She told the crowd not only did he work with the other commissioners to approve hosting the event at the amphitheater, but he contributed a $20,000 bond that made the event possible.

Religious leaders in the community each lead a prayer dedicated to members of the community on a local, state and national level.

This included everyone from politicians to law enforcement and first responders and many more.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine
Allen Leon Schaffer
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
UPDATE: 1 transported after crews cut down trees to reach crashed car on I-79
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Andrew Cozad
Man charged with biting woman’s face during dispute

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | May 4, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | May 4, 2023
The team is in Dallas Texas for the red bull campus clutch E-sports tournament. This is the...
Academic integrity in the age of A.I. education
Looking at academic integrity in the age of AI education
National Firefighters Day