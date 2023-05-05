National Day of Prayer held at Palatine Park Amphitheater for the first time

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For several decades, people have gathered on the first Thursday in May for National Day of Prayer.

Fairmont was no different, but for the first time, they held their National Day of Prayer Serviceat the amphitheater at Palatine Park.

“We’re here to pray as one body. So what I’m going to ask each one of you to do is that you don’t just sit and listen to the prayers that you get actively involved,” Organizer of the Fairmont National Day of Prayer Kandice Nuzum said.

She kicked off the night with a prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance, the singing of the national anthem, and the pledge to the Christian flag.

Then the NDP Worship Team lead praise in song.

In previous year’s, the group was not able to hold National Day of Prayer at the amphitheater.

This year thanks to Marion County Commissioner Ernie VanGilder they were able to shift from the overlook in the parking lot to the stage.

“Thank you, father God for blessing us with Ernie VanGilder. Father, he has worked so hard, and Lord, we ask you, father that you would bless him,” Nuzum said.

She told the crowd not only did he work with the other commissioners to approve hosting the event at the amphitheater, but he contributed a $20,000 bond that made the event possible.

Religious leaders in the community each lead a prayer dedicated to members of the community on a local, state and national level.

This included everyone from politicians to law enforcement and first responders and many more.

