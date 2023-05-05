New medical marijuana dispensary opens in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The cannabis industry is growing in West Virginia.

Marion County opened its first medical dispensary earlier this week.

New Leaf Express had its soft opening on Wednesday.

The owner says they’re looking forward to helping people who are in pain.

More than 21,000 West Virginians have a medical marijuana card.

According to the Office of Medical Cannabis, there are over 1,000 physicians able to determine if a patient meets the conditions to be eligible for a cannabis card.

There are a total of 49 dispensaries open across the state.

