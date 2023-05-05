New medical marijuana dispensary opens in White Hall

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The cannabis industry is growing in West Virginia.

Marion County opened its first medical dispensary earlier this week.

New Leaf Express had its soft opening on Wednesday.

The owner says they’re looking forward to helping people who are in pain.

More than 21,000 West Virginians have a medical marijuana card.

According to the Office of Medical Cannabis, there are over 1,000 physicians able to determine if a patient meets the conditions to be eligible for a cannabis card.

There are a total of 49 dispensaries open across the state.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Back Door in Morgantown
Morgantown bar open for decades to close
FILE PHOTO of Boscov's announcement on Feb. 15.
Boscov’s announces opening date for Meadowbrook Mall location
Allen Leon Schaffer
Man charged with murdering two Harrison County residents
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Fairview mine
MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine

Latest News

20th anniversary of Amber Alert in West Virginia
New medical marijuana dispensary opens in White Hall
Spring Gala raises $750,000 for WVU Cancer Institute
Colleges, universities across NCWV set to hold Commencement ceremonies
10 charged in major drug bust, Upshur County sheriff says