Spring Gala raises $750,000 for WVU Cancer Institute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than $750,000 was raised for the WVU Cancer Institute for cancer care, research, outreach and more as part of this year’s Spring Gala.

More than 375 people attended the signature fundraising event held last weekend at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

This year’s theme, “Then and Now,” paid tribute to the event’s past and looked toward exciting future opportunities for the WVU Cancer Institute.

Proceeds from the event support the WVU Cancer Institute’s treatment, research, education, and service programs.

“We are so tremendously grateful for our loyal Gala supporters,” Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said.

This year’s Gala festivities included live entertainment and fine food, along with educational activities that showcased the WVU Cancer Institute’s innovative work to lessen the cancer burden in and around West Virginia.

The Spring Gala raises money to support the WVU Cancer Institute’s mission via ticket sales, a live auction, on-site donations, and more.

All gifts are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

